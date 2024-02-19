goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$200.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$166.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.93 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$186.33.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$177.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.66. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

