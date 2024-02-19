Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.00.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $279.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.