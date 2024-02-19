Comparing China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) & Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) and China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and China Dongsheng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical 1.65% 96.33% 15.20% China Dongsheng International N/A N/A -182.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and China Dongsheng International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical $463.93 million 2.29 -$25.00 million $0.15 217.20 China Dongsheng International N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

China Dongsheng International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Collegium Pharmaceutical and China Dongsheng International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 2 2 0 2.50 China Dongsheng International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Collegium Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Collegium Pharmaceutical is more favorable than China Dongsheng International.

Risk and Volatility

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dongsheng International has a beta of 15.38, indicating that its share price is 1,438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats China Dongsheng International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

About China Dongsheng International

China Dongsheng International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium. It holds an 80% interest in the Titan Projects located in Tanzania; and has right to earn 60% interest in the West End Lithium Project near Tonopah Nevada. China Dongsheng International, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

