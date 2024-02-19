Contrasting Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and American Battery Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $10.71 billion 1.16 $3.91 billion $10.37 4.18 American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$6.20 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and American Battery Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 1 3 4 0 2.38 American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus price target of $69.11, suggesting a potential upside of 59.35%. Given Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 31.87% 57.40% 27.21% American Battery Technology N/A -36.74% -29.04%

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats American Battery Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives, as well as ingredient in manufacturing of gunpowder. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops, including corn, rice, sugar, soybean, and wheat; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts; and other fertilizers and blends. The company operates in Chile, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

