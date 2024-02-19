BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,114.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,114.33 ($14.07).

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,170 ($14.78) to GBX 1,220 ($15.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.22) per share, for a total transaction of £20,940 ($26,446.07). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,025 shares of company stock worth $2,124,166. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LON BA opened at GBX 1,242 ($15.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,143.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,075.75. The company has a market cap of £37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,003.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

