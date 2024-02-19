Allegion (ALLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $132.42 on Monday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allegion by 96.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Allegion by 1,033.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 321,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 293,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Allegion by 475.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

