Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $68,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 359.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Axonics by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.04 and a beta of 0.63. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

