Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.58.
REYN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products
Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54.
Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.79%.
Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
