Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,269,000 after buying an additional 3,556,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after buying an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDE stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

