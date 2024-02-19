Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining
Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining Price Performance
CDE stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.79.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coeur Mining
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.