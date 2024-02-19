NeoGenomics (NEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NEO opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

