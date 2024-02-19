SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $339.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 722,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,635,000 after acquiring an additional 296,851 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 524,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

