Telefônica Brasil (VIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE VIV opened at $10.61 on Monday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

