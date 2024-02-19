Stepan (SCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $107.11.

Get Stepan alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 260,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $22,622,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 310,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.