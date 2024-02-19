Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $42.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $29.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $40,813.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,069 shares in the company, valued at $282,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares in the company, valued at $657,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,976. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.