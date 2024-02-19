Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.