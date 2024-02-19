Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

