Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.40.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.