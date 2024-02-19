Susquehanna Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.40.

Applied Materials stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

