Truist Financial Raises ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $72.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 0.78. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,093. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

