StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.04 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

