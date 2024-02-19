StockNews.com Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Hold

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

