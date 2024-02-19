StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 7.1 %

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

