StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 7.1 %

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

