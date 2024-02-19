Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.4 %

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

