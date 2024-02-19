Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,508,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 674,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

