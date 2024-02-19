Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $66.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after buying an additional 782,958 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,162,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,093,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,022,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

