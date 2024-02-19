Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $66.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Camtek Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
