Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.
Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Root by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. HST Ventures LLC raised its stake in Root by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Root by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 423,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Root by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Root Price Performance
Shares of Root stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Root has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.
Root Company Profile
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
See Also
