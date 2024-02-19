KeyCorp Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

