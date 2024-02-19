USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:USDP opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter worth $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

