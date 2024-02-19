Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $85.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

