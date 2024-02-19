Adeia (ADEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adeia Stock Down 2.0 %

ADEA stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. Adeia has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 194,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

