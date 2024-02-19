Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.34).

FUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.00) to GBX 1,685 ($21.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.22) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.47) to GBX 660 ($8.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Future alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Future

Insiders Place Their Bets

Future Price Performance

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £544,851.60 ($688,117.71). Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Future stock opened at GBX 689 ($8.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £793.73 million, a P/E ratio of 732.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 726.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 791.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

Future Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Future’s payout ratio is 319.15%.

Future Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.