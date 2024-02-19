Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target at $37.80

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 342,749 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,336,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,361,000 after acquiring an additional 552,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after buying an additional 516,557 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period.
VRDN opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $977.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.10.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
