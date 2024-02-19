Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) versus Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) and Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Aluminum and Aluminum Co. of China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum $2.78 billion 0.35 -$14.10 million ($2.04) -5.22 Aluminum Co. of China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aluminum Co. of China has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Aluminum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum -8.47% -10.38% -2.53% Aluminum Co. of China N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Century Aluminum and Aluminum Co. of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aluminum Co. of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Century Aluminum presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Century Aluminum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than Aluminum Co. of China.

Summary

Century Aluminum beats Aluminum Co. of China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration and mining of bauxite, coal, and other resources in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; refines bauxite into alumina; and sells alumina, as well as produces and sells refined alumina, gallium, and multi-form alumina bauxite. The Primary Aluminum segment procures alumina and other raw materials, supplemental materials, and electrical power; and produces and sells aluminum and aluminum-related products, such as carbon, aluminum alloy, and other electrolytic aluminum products. The Trading segment trades in alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products, coal products, and raw and supplemental materials; and provides logistics and transport services to external customers. The Energy segment mines for coal deposits; generates and sells electricity using thermal, wind, and solar power sources to regional power grid corporations; and manufactures power related equipment. The Corporate and Other Operating segment provides research and development services; and operates other aluminum-related business activities. The company also acquires, manufactures, and distributes bauxite mines and limestone ore; and provides engineering project management, as well as engages in import and export activities. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

