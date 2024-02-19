Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $29.71

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTM. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verastem by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

