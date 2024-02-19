CIBC Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $195.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.31.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WCN opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $168.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.