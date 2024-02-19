Avista (NYSE:AVA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim raised Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Avista by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

