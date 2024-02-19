Evercore ISI Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $3.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.48.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

