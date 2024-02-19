Truist Financial Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $28.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Shares of AR opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 571,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $628,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.