Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVTR. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

