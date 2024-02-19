América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

América Móvil Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in América Móvil by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,228 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

