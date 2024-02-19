Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $56.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE:AEL opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

