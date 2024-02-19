StockNews.com Lowers Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

AL opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

