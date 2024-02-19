International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IFF opened at $81.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

