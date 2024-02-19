MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
