Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PINE opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 578.95%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.