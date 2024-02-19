Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.
NYSE PINE opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 578.95%.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
