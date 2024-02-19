Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Financial Contrast

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A SEACOR Marine -10.90% -7.67% -3.57%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.35, indicating that its share price is 1,835% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Britannia Bulk and SEACOR Marine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEACOR Marine $217.32 million 1.31 -$71.65 million ($1.06) -9.92

Britannia Bulk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEACOR Marine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Britannia Bulk and SEACOR Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

SEACOR Marine has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.60%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Britannia Bulk on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 60 support vessels, of which 58 were owned or leased-in, and two were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

