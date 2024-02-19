WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

