Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.75.
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
