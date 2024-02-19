Cybin’s (CYBN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cybin Price Performance

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $138.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Cybin by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44,046 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cybin by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 11,111,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

