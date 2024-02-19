Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.38.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$125.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

